Women’s March Returns to Santa Barbara This Sunday

January 22 Marks 50 Years Since ‘Roe v. Wade’ and Nearly Seven Months Since Decision Was Overturned

This Sunday, January 22, would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that recognized and protected the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Instead, it marks nearly seven months since the decision was overturned in June 2022.

Women’s rights activists in Santa Barbara and nationwide will use the day to mourn the loss of Roe’s constitutional protections, and take action to defend and uphold their freedoms. A rally and march has been scheduled for Sunday by Women’s March Santa Barbara, under the national movement’s calling card “Bigger than Roe.”

The event will begin with music and dancing at 11 a.m. in De la Guerra Plaza, followed by a rally with speakers including local and state representatives and youth activists. The march itself up State Street will begin at 12:30 p.m., led by dancers from World Dance for Humanity.

Individuals marching in Santa Barbara on Sunday will join others marching in solidarity through Women’s March rallies across the county. According to the Women’s March Santa Barbara organizers, the event “has been organized by a wide array of dedicated women from diverse backgrounds, all concerned for our one community.”

Partners and affiliates for the 2023 march include Planned Parenthood CCC, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Pacific Pride Foundation, World Dance, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Society of Fearless Grandmothers, Santa Barbara Crafivists for Change, and Standing Together to End Sexual Assault.

