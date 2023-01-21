Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo

The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.

Be sure to say hi to Kisa, Santa Barbara’s resident snow leopard, as well as her animal friends who are more than excited to play in the snow. Kisa, who has recently been added to the “vulnerable species” list, has been brought to the Santa Barbara Zoo as part of a successful preservation effort. She is so excited to welcome Santa Barbara children to her home. And the fun doesn’t stop there: kids (ages 4-12) can sled down the “mini-Himalayan” mountains (sleds provided) and participate in fun snow-centered activities. And maybe even get a hot chocolate on the way home.

Visit the Santa Barbara Zoo (500 Niños Dr.) on Sunday, January 29, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (zoo members have early admission at 9 a.m.). And make sure to dress in snow clothes — may I suggest a beanie or scarf? They are always great accessories.

Kisa, the zoo’s snow leopard, will be greeting guests at the zoo’s the Annual Snow Leopard Festival | Credit: SB Zoo

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.