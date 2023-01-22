UCSB Moves Into First Place With a 78-56 Victory Over Cal State Bakersfield

Miles Norris scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the UCSB men’s basketball team to a 76-58 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Gauchos (16-3, 7-1) now stand alone at the top of the Big West Conference standings.

“I thought our guys really competed well tonight,” Pasternack said. “In the first eight minutes, I thought our guys didn’t play very well, but after that, I was really happy with it. I was happy with our rebounding and proud of Miles and Josh [Pierre-Louis] for their performances. I challenged them a lot in the last 24 hours and they showed up.”

Cole Anderson was once again a key contributor off the bench as he finished with eleven points, including three three-pointers. Pierre-Louis contributed eight points and six rebounds. Ajay Mitchell added eight points and four assists.

Josh Pierre-Louis delights the crowd with an acrobatic layup.

Nine UCSB players reached the scoring column and the Gauchos were dominant on the boards, out rebounding the visiting Roadrunner 30 to 18 overall.

UCSB has now concluded a stretch of playing five games in eleven days with a 4-1 record. The Gauchos will now travel to Honolulu to take on Hawaii on Thursday, January 26 beginning at 10 p.m. PST.