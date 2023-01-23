Zoom OUT to our First Santa Barbara Book Club Extravaganza

Cheers to the winning combination of books, beer, and book clubs brought to you by the dynamic collaboration of the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and the Santa Barbara Independent

Starting with our first Book Club Extravaganza on Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at SB Biergarten, the Indy Book Club is switching things up in a major way for 2023. Instead of doing monthly reads and discussions, we’re zooming OUT into the community with a series of fun quarterly meet-ups to create more opportunities for readers to come together and connect.

Come learn from SBPL librarians about the new Book Club in a Bag sets they’ll have available — Book Club in a Bag kits have everything book groups need to plan their next gathering, including ten copies of each title, which can be checked out (to one person) for six weeks. Come to the Extravaganza to get early access to the holds list, learn about the Library’s book club picks for Fiction, Crime, and Romance as well as special book club discussions that are happening throughout the year.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to mix and mingle with other readers, get personalized recommendations for books your book club will love, and check out books from the Library on the Go van — all in a great casual atmosphere. Invite your friends. We look forward to seeing you at this free, fun event.

