San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadmy Retires

San Marcos High School’s longtime Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy (left) is passing the torch to Aaron Solis after retiring last week. | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara Unified School District

San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy retired on Friday, January 20, concluding his 35 years of coaching at the school.

“Coach Jahadhmy has done an absolutely fantastic job as the Athletic Director,” said San Marcos Principal Dare Holdren. “He’s always had the best interests of students at heart. Jahadhmy served as a mentor and role model to multiple generations of students. He is also one of the most trustworthy, kindhearted people you will ever meet. I will miss him dearly and thank him for his years of service.”

Jahadhmy started coaching soccer at San Marcos in 1987, winning the school multiple championships in the 14 years following and earning him a place in the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2004, the soccer coach took over as the school’s Athletic Director. In his 19-year tenure, he oversaw fundraising efforts that resulted in many facility improvements for the sports teams on San Marcos’s campus, including sand volleyball courts and baseball batting cages.

“I have had a blessed career and would like to thank all the students, coaches, staff, and parents that have been part of my life,” said Jahadhmy.

Aaron Solis, the school’s long-time coach and activities director, will take over for Jahadhmy as athletic director. Coach Solis started his coaching career at San Marcos in 1991 and has served in multiple different coaching positions in the time since.

“Aaron will continue to build on the tradition of outstanding athletic teams at San Marcos,” Principal Holdren said. “His emphasis on teamwork, academics first, and doing things the right way aligns perfectly with our values at San Marcos.”

