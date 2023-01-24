SBAOR 2023 Board of Directors

By Todd Shea

2023 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Congratulations! I could not be happier by these rock stars that surround me for 2023 as our Board of Directors. Members of the Board of Directors are volunteers from the Association and are elected to two-year terms, with Officers elected yearly. Every year, a call for candidates goes out to all Association members. A Nominating Committee is appointed by the President (with Board approval) to review the candidates, conduct interviews, and submit their recommendations to the Board. The SBAOR staff supports our board of directors and committees. More to come about our amazing staff in the future.

Thank you to these Real Estate all-stars who give their time above and beyond the regular duties of a REALTOR®. Our Board deals with new legislation from the California Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS® to working with our local elected officials, from housing updates in this constantly changing profession to give back impact donations of time and money. Our Board also approves efforts from our many committees, which do a lot of the heavy lifting and put on our Association events, both fun and educational. The Board of Directors meets monthly to ensure our members are supported and our community of clients is the focus. Santa Barbara Realtors and residents, you are in great hands.

Todd Shea is the 2023 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR). He is a California licensed real estate agent with the Zia Group powered by eXp Realty here in Santa Barbara. He has served on and chaired several committees within the SBAOR and served on its board of directors. Todd can be reached at 805.453.7730 and todd@ziagroup.com or message and follow @toddshearealtor on Instagram.