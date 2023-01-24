Real Estate

SBAOR 2023 Board of Directors

By Todd Shea
Tue Jan 24, 2023 | 11:45am

2023 President
Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Congratulations! I could not be happier by these rock stars that surround me for 2023 as our Board of Directors. Members of the Board of Directors are volunteers from the Association and are elected to two-year terms, with Officers elected yearly. Every year, a call for candidates goes out to all Association members. A Nominating Committee is appointed by the President (with Board approval) to review the candidates, conduct interviews, and submit their recommendations to the Board. The SBAOR staff supports our board of directors and committees. More to come about our amazing staff in the future.

Thank you to these Real Estate all-stars who give their time above and beyond the regular duties of a REALTOR®. Our Board deals with new legislation from the California Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS® to working with our local elected officials, from housing updates in this constantly changing profession to give back impact donations of time and money. Our Board also approves efforts from our many committees, which do a lot of the heavy lifting and put on our Association events, both fun and educational. The Board of Directors meets monthly to ensure our members are supported and our community of clients is the focus. Santa Barbara Realtors and residents, you are in great hands.

Todd Shea – President
Zia Group powered by eXp Realty of California
805-453-7730
todd@ziagroup.com
Bob Walsmith Jr. – Immediate Past President
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
805-720-5362
Bob@BobWalsmithJr.com
Michele Allyn – President-Elect
Allyn & Associates
805-895-5101
micheleallyn@yahoo.com
Summer Knight – Secretary/Treasurer
Sun Coast Real Estate
805-886-1261
summer.k.knight@gmail.com
Jennifer Berger – Director
Compass
805-451-5484
jennifer.berger@compass.com
Jena Harris – Director
Village Properties
805-331-3683
jharris@villagesite.com
Elisa Bartron Hills – Director
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties
805-242-2434
elisa@BartronGroup.com
Tyler Mearce – Director
Sotheby’s International Realty
805-450-3336
tyler.mearce@sothebyshomes.com
Gay Milligan – Director
Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara
805-689-8090
gm4re@yahoo.com
Jeff Oien – Director
Village Properties
805-895-2944
jeff@villagesite.com
Jean Sedar – Director
Coldwell Banker Realty
805-682-2477
jean@jeansedar.com
Patrice Serrani – Director
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties
805-637-5112
patrice@patriceserrani.com
Marcella Simmons – Director
Village Properties
805-680-9981
marcella@villagesite.com
Jennifer LeMert – Affiliate Director
Fidelity National Title
805-570-8542
jlemert@fnf.com

Todd Shea is the 2023 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR). He is a California licensed real estate agent with the Zia Group powered by eXp Realty here in Santa Barbara. He has served on and chaired several committees within the SBAOR and served on its board of directors. Todd can be reached at 805.453.7730 and todd@ziagroup.com or message and follow @toddshearealtor on Instagram. 

Tue Jan 24, 2023 | 22:12pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/01/24/sbaor-2023-board-of-directors/

