SBART Press Luncheon: Kayalily Penn and Carter Battle Named Athletes of the Week

After standout performances on the hardwood and soccer pitch Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball player Carter Battle and Bishop Diego girls’ soccer player Kayalily Penn were named SBART male and female athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Battle averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists over two games last week. The Dons lost 70-64 in overtime to 19-3 Buena and defeated rival Dos Pueblos 64-48.

“He was the spark that got us going defensively in the third quarter of the Dos Pueblos game,” said Santa Barbara High coach Corey Adam. “

Kayalily Penn scored a Santa Barbara County record 52 goals last season.

Coming off a freshman season in which she sets the county record with 52 goals Penn has continued her dominance as a sophomore. She scored five goals in two Tri-Valley League victories.

She scored one goal in a CIF finals rematch against Thacher and four goals against St. Bonaventure.

Westmont Women’s Basketball

Westmont women’s basketball is 17-1 overall and 10-1 in Golden State Athletic Conference play.

Guard Stepahnie Berberabe became Westmont’s all-time leading scorer all-time leading scorer during a 20-point performance in the Warriors’ 80-64 GSAC victory over Arizona Christian.

The senior guard entered the game against Arizona Christian three points shy of Lauren McCoy whose 1,538 career points was the most ever scored by a Westmont player. Berberabe, who now holds the record with 1,555 points, took over first place in nine less games than McCoy.

“I run out of adjectives and words to describe what this young woman does on the court. Your opportunities to see that in person as a community are coming to an end,” said Westmont coach Kirsten Moore of Berbarabe. “What she does is absolutely mind blowing. I’ve coached at Oregon. I’ve coached at Cal. She does things that I’ve seen no other player do on a basketball court.”

Moore also brought Sydney Brown, the only four-year captain in Westmont history to Monday’s press luncheon. Brown and Berbarabe are also the first fifth year players in Westmont history by virtue of the additional year of eligibility gained from the Covid year.

“Her leadership is absolutely essential to what we’ve been able to do as a program,” said Moore of Brown. “Her responsibility is off the charts and she helps everyone else learn how to have responsibility as well.”

Westmont Men’s Basketball

The Warriors are coming off a 68-69 loss to No. 5 ranked Arizona Christian last Friday.

Sophomore forward Drew Ramirez had a shot at the buzzer to win it, but could not convert and the Warriors dropped a hard fought contest.

“We missed a shot at the very end and I went into the locker room and told the guys ‘if Drew’s shot went in I’d probably come in here screaming, jumping with joy and telling you how much I love you guys and how proud I am,’” said Westmont coach Landon Boucher. “I just decided that message was going to be the same even though Drew missed that shot.”

Westmont (12-8 overall, 5-6 GSAC) will host its rival The Master’s on Saturday at 7pm.

“I’m hoping that we have some good practices going into Saturday’s game,” Boucher said. “The Master’s is playing really good and that’s our rival. Hopefully next Monday I have some good news for you guys and I ‘ll see you then.”