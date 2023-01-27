Defending Mr. Crosby

More Like This

One of the more mail-it-in, subtly sniping obits for a rock legend I’ve seen was offered by Josef Woodard on David Crosby. I usually enjoy and appreciate Mr. Woodard’s general reviews and insights on other acts and events, but in this case I would call it a swing and miss. Maybe the Indy could assign another writer who might better honor and note the unique relevance and impact Mr. Crosby had during a seminal time in popular music, his later participation and performance at the original Woodstock, which helped propel so much that came after. That would be preferable to an anemic obit piece seemingly more concerned with peppering thinly veiled insults than memorializing a pioneering musician who, in spite of his interpersonal failings, enjoyed a singular amazing career.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.