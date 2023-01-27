People’s Self-Help Housing Receives $475,000+ to Bring High Speed Internet Access to Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Central Coast, CA – January 26, 2023 – People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received over $475,000 in funding from the California Public Utilities Commission to bring new, high-speed internet access to 10 of their affordable housing sites.

With this support, PSHH will be able to install wireless and wired, high-speed broadband internet infrastructure to over 450 units of housing. Once complete, the internet services will be available to onsite households free-of-charge, bringing new, reliable access to communication with distant loved-ones, remote career opportunities, e-health services, online education, and much more.

Ten PSHH sites were selected for this new and/or expanded service, including four properties that will bring new affordable units to the Central Coast over the next two years:

– Broad Street Place, San Luis Obispo (estimated to open Summer 2023)

– Casa de los Carneros, Goleta

– Casas de las Flores, Carpinteria

– Jardin de las Rosas, Santa Barbara

– People’s Place, Santa Paula (estimated to open Winter 2023)

– Pismo Creek Bungalows, Pismo Beach

– Pismo Terrace, Pismo Beach (estimated to open Fall 2023)

– Rolling Hills II, Templeton

– Templeton Place, Templeton

– Tiburon Place, San Luis Obispo (estimated to open Summer 2024)

“We’re thrilled to receive this funding and to provide even more service at our properties,” said Forrest Eastham, Grants Manager. “With so much of our day-to-day lives occurring online, access to reliable, high-speed internet is not just a desire but a necessity. Thanks to the support of the California Public Utilities Commission, we can make this free service a reality for hundreds of residents.”

The funding was provided from the California Advanced Services Fund Broadband Public Housing Account which provides grants and loans to build broadband networks offering free broadband service for residents of low-income communities. This year, they provided over $1.3 million to organizations throughout the state.

PSHH currently owns and manages over 2,000 rental units, providing welcoming environments for more than 5,000 residents throughout the Central Coast of California. They build affordable housing for families, seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and those transitioning out of homeless. PSHH residents are linked to a network of resources, designed to promote health and wellbeing. Through community partnerships and free onsite programming, residents have support and connection at their doorsteps. In addition to rental housing, PSHH also champions homeownership opportunities through the self-build model.

To learn more, visit pshhc.org.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the indigenous people of the territories that our organization occupies, including the Chumash, Salinan, Yokuts, Kitanemuk, and Tataviam people. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.