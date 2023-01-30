Remove the Rusting Relics under Ellwood Beach

The recent storms and low tide seem to have taken away several feet of sand off of the beaches in Ellwood and also revealed several relics from U.S. WWII military history.

All Photos Courtesy Dara Moss

Here are two photos of the same object: one taken last year and one this year, which highlights the amount of sand that has disappeared. What lies beneath the sand and ocean? Plenty, it would seem. Plenty of sharp, rusted remnants of the that remnants of the Ellwood Oil Fields from the 1930s. The oil field was attacked on February 23, 1942: the first time the U.S. mainland had been attacked by a foreign nation since 1812.

The storms reveal a history hidden beneath several feet of sand, including old pipelines and frighteningly jagged pieces of metal that could be quite dangerous to surfers/swimmers/ and beach goers. Perhaps the city might consider removing the objects from the sea.