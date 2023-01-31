5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project

Sheriff’s Deputies Assigned to Co-Response Teams Authorized to Determine If At-Risk Individual Should Be Placed Under Involuntary Psychiatric Holds

For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.

That date marks the start of a three-month pilot project approved to amass the data needed to determine what the impacts of such a change would be and if the actual need justified such an expansion of law enforcement power when dealing with people experiencing mental health crises. For those three months, the sheriff’s deputies assigned to the three co-response teams in Santa Barbara County will be authorized to make 5150 determinations.

Co-response teams pair law enforcement officers with mental health case workers in responding to acute mental health calls for service. Behavioral Wellness administrators in Santa Barbara have traditionally opposed expanding the 5150 authority to law enforcement. In Santa Barbara, there are only 16 beds in the county’s Psychiatric Health Facility, a key shortcoming highlighted in numerous Grand Jury reports over the years.

“Without proper planning, a blanket authorization for all law enforcement could result in unintended consequences,” stated Suzanne Grimmesey of the county’s Behavioral Wellness Department, “such as overwhelming the emergency departments of hospitals.”

Grimmesey said Behavioral Wellness would be open to considering a pilot project that authorized law enforcement to issue 5150 findings for law enforcement officers working overnight shifts. That’s in part because Behavioral Wellness is finding it challenging to maintain staffing levels for crisis service staff, especially those working late-night shifts.

In 2021, there were 1,130 5150 holds issued in Santa Barbara County. In 2022, the number was 1,597. Mental-health advocates have long contended that many these never get bed placement as the state law requires and cite the county’s acute shortage of acute care beds as the reason.

Helping to create daylight for this shift in approach are recent changes in state law that now impose sanctions on counties that continue to lock up people found to be not competent to stand trial rather than divert them into more treatment-oriented programs.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.