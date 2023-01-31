Man Found with Gunshot Wound on Santa Barbara Westside Monday Night

Victim Transported to Cottage Hospital; No Suspects Reportedly in Custody as of Tuesday Morning

[Updated: Jan. 31, 2023, 1:05pm]

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a seriously injured man on the Westside last night who appears to have been the victim of a shooting.

On Monday, January 30, around 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man bleeding on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, according to Lt. Kasi Corbett. Officers arriving on scene located the victim, who was taken to Cottage Hospital with “what appears to be a single gunshot wound,” Corbett said.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale confirmed that the injury was a single gunshot wound to “the victim’s lower extremity” and stated that he is currently in critical condition. No further details about the victim, including his identity, have been released. Ragsdale added that “this shooting appears to be an isolated incident and currently there is no threat to the public.”

As of Tuesday, no suspects were reportedly in custody for the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

