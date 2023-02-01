Community Garden Saved

The new fence is nearing completion at the Yanonali Community Garden in the East Side Neighborhood Park. It is wonderfully straight and stout with a stylish and very appealing curve as it passes the oaks toward the public amenities. Great work!

I am sending a huge and heartfelt thank you along with much gratitude and appreciation to everyone (gardeners, Parks Dept., public officials, and the public at large) for their combined efforts to relocate the new fence from its originally proposed location and, with that, save the garden plots on that side of the community garden.

It is an inspiration to be part of a community that can listen to and learn from each other and then work together. And, if anyone doubts that that is the plain and simple truth, then just look at those now saved and preserved garden plots, and the “lemon tree,” in full fruit and veggie bloom in upcoming years.

Let’s all build upon this miracle, which seemed very unlikely at this time last year, and exemplify stalwart stewardship of the Yanonali Community Garden from this day forward.