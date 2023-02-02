Indy Book Club Kicks Off 2023 with Book Club Extravaganza

Credit: Courtesy

Tuesday night, the Indy Book Club kicked off the year with the first of four bookish quarterly events: Book Club Extravaganza. Readers from all over town gathered at S.B. Biergarten in the Funk Zone to discuss their favorite books, get recommendations from Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) librarians, meet fellow bookworms, enjoy a cold pint, and browse the SBPL’s on the Go Van. Pictured: SBPL Librarian Molly Wetta giving curated recommendations to a couple of Santa Barbara readers.

The Indy Book Club is a partnership between the Santa Barbara Independent and the Santa Barbara Public Library that started in 2020. It has evolved over the years but has always held the goal of creating a space for members of Santa Barbara’s bookish community to come together and share their joy of reading. The Indy Book Club’s next event is scheduled for March — more details to come.

Visit independent.com/indybookclub for more information about the book club. For more bookish events, visit our online events calendar or sign up for All Booked, the Independent’s bimonthly book newsletter.

