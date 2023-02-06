Cyclist Suffers Major Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Los Olivos

A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s ER with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the Los Olivos area on Monday afternoon, according to County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The cyclist — who Safechuck said was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash — was struck while riding near Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane. County firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the collision, where the victim was treated before being transported by helicopter to the ER around 2:25 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and status of the cyclist are currently unknown.

