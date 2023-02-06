BREAKING: Missing Lompoc Teen Found Dead in Santa Ynez River
News

Cyclist Suffers Major Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Los Olivos

A cyclist was treated for major injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane in the Los Olivos area on Monday, February 6. | Credit: Scott Safechuck / Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
Mon Feb 06, 2023 | 7:04pm

A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s ER with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the Los Olivos area on Monday afternoon, according to County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The cyclist — who Safechuck said was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash — was struck while riding near Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane. County firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the collision, where the victim was treated before being transported by helicopter to the ER around 2:25 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and status of the cyclist are currently unknown.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Tue Feb 07, 2023 | 06:04am
https://www.independent.com/2023/02/06/cyclist-suffers-major-injuries-after-being-struck-by-vehicle-in-los-olivos/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.