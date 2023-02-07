City of Goleta Launches Refreshed City and Library Websites

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 7, 2023 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed City website (CityofGoleta.org) and Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website (GoletaValleyLibrary.org) which are now mobile-friendly and more accessible. While enhancements will continue to be added over time, we hope you will find the websites easier to navigate to find what you need. City and Library Staff worked closely with Granicus, our long-time website vendor, to update the sites with the ultimate goal of providing website visitors with a better experience, whether you access the site on your computer, cell phone or tablet.

Some features to look for with the new City site include:

Fresh modernized look with an organized and streamlined layout

Service Finder and Popular Search features

Main Navigation categories to coordinate with the City’s “Live, Work, Play” philosophy

Enhanced language translation feature present on every page

Accessibility feature present on every page

Call to Action buttons prominently displayed on the homepage for cell phone viewing

Month At-A-Glance calendar on the homepage

Video section on the homepage

Spotlight section on the homepage highlighting upcoming City events, projects and general information

And more…

You will also notice the new look, feel and features on the new Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website, which is now its own site as opposed to a subsite of the main City site. The website URLs remain the same as before for both (CityofGoleta.org and GoletaValleyLibrary.org). Website visitors can still access the Library website from the City website.

It’s important to note that pages on the sites will be in new locations. If you have bookmarked or favorited any webpages, you will need to do so again since URLs will have changed.

Typically, municipal websites need updating every five years due to changing technology and for “spring-cleaning”. The last time the City’s website was updated was seven years ago in May of 2015. The City took advantage of a website refresh credit from Granicus to help pay for the current upgrade, and took the opportunity to upgrade the library site, which was also due for a refresh.

For a show-and-tell of the upgraded City website, join us for the next Public Engagement Commission meeting on Wednesday, February 15th at 6:00 p.m. Staff will walk through the features of the site and answer any questions from Commissioners and community members. Join us in-person at City Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive) or via Zoom. The meeting can also be watched at cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas or on Goleta TV Channel 19. The Zoom link will be available in the agenda, posted at least 72 hours in advance here.

We hope you enjoy the refreshed websites. If you have questions or comments, please contact Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover at pio@cityofgoleta.org. We welcome your feedback and suggestions.