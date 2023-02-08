Wyatt Miller and Ava Stryker of San Marcos High Named Athletes of the Week

San Marcos High’s Wyatt Miller and Ava Stryker were named the SBART Athlete’s of the Week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Stryker, a USC-bound senior on the girls’ water polo team, scored four goals in a win over Ventura in the semifinals of the Channel League tournament and followed that up with three goals in a 10-5 victory over Dos Pueblos in the finals.

Miller helped boost the San Marcos High boys’ basketball team into the CIF-SS Division 2A playoffs with a team-high 15 points in a 61-50 upset victory over rival Santa Barbara. He also made two clutch three-pointers in a win over Rio Mesa earlier in the week and scored 13 points in a victory over Pacifica. The Royals are riding a three-game winning streak.

Wyatt Miller has led the San Marcos High boys’ basketball team to three straight wins and an automatic berth into the CIF-SS Division 2A playoffs.

Phil Womble Award

Mel Davidson received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Cate School. She is a multi-sports athlete who is a team captain and first-team all Tri-Valley League volleyball player and also competes in soccer.

Wade Ransom, Mel Davidson and Dave Pintard.

She maintains a 4.2 GPA, including A.P. MATH, A.P. BIO, A.P. History and A.P. English. In addition, Davidson takes time to volunteer in the community through the club volleyball environmental camp as well as facilities that help adults with mental disabilities.

Cate Athletic director Wade Ransom told a story about Davidson filling in at goalkeeper and saving a penalty kick in a victory against Laguna Blanca.

“I get more compliments about her demeanor in the gym than any student we’ve had in my 16 years in this position,” Ransom said. “You walk into the gym and watch her play and you know that it’s something special.

“Great players can perform on the court. All-time players make their entire team better through their attitude and example and Mel is an all-time player.”