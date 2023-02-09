‘Indy’ Staff on the SBIFF Scene

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off last night. Each year, our writers hit the streets, theaters, and red carpet to get the scoop on the latest festival happenings. This year is some of our staff’s first time covering the festival, but for others, like JoeWoodard, they’ve been covering it since the beginning.

You can expect to see daily festival reports on Independent.com with film reviews and overviews of the panels and tributes, as well as announcements of additional movie screenings and festival panel guests. We’ll also have star-studded red carpet coverage and previews of movies that are generating buzz during the festival. As you’re out and about enjoying the festival, keep an eye out for Joe and other Indy staff. You can also get more from Joe by subscribing to his newsletter On the Beat at independent.com/newsletters.

Seeing any films during the festival? Rate the film using the ballot provided at the theater. The film with the highest audience rating at the end of the festival will be awarded the 2023 Audience Choice Award.

