Knight Real Estate Group Welcomes Gabriel Grandcolas

Santa Barbara native Gabe Grandcolas has joined Knight Real Estate Group of Village Properties, ready to give buyers and sellers the advice and support they need as they manage the complex decisions and life transitions related to residential real estate. Grandcolas, a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business (Cum Laude) and Santa Barbara High School, is especially well-positioned for the task thanks to his personal relationship to the region, his analytical ability, and his approachable demeanor.

Kelly Knight, founder of Knight Real Estate Group, said Grandcolas’ integrity and client-centric approach impressed her immediately. “Gabe will go to any length to ensure a client has what they need,” Knight said. “He really listens, and his attention to detail to ensure the best possible outcome no matter the circumstances make our clients feel instantly comfortable.”

“It’s a thrill to be able to work in the community I love,” Grandcolas said. “Through my time working with Kelly, I have learned firsthand how impactful agents are in the buying and selling process. Kelly’s dynamic clientele and sophisticated professional approach resonated with my interests and style. We both quickly recognized that we make a great team.”

Prior to joining Knight Real Estate Group in 2022, Grandcolas assisted Knight – a former business and real estate attorney who spent years practicing at a top area law firm – learning best practices of the real estate profession and earning trust among her clients. His creative problem-solving approach, tenacity and positive attitude make him equally adept at working with first time homebuyers or seasoned investors.

With Grandcolas’ assistance, Knight Real Estate Group successfully closed over $100 million in sales transactions during the past two years, and helped over 42 buyers and sellers navigate the area’s evolving real estate market. Knight Real Estate Group, founded in 2020, is part of Village Properties, with offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez. The Group was the #1 producer in Village Properties’ Santa Barbara office for 2022, and the #3 producer company-wide.

For more information, visit KnightRealEstateGroup.com or call 805-895-4406.

For information or to contact Village Properties visit VillageSite.com or email info@villagesite.com.

