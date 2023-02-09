Nation’s Sheriffs Call for the Eradication of Drug Cartels, Starting with the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels

The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States — the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists killed 2,977 innocent people and our nation was outraged. America’s response included declaring a war on terrorism and bringing justice to the victims of this unthinkable tragedy by holding terrorists and terrorist countries accountable.

Last year, on December 14, 2022, the White House issued a statement regarding the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of provisional drug overdose death data for the 12-month period ending in August 2022. Over 107,000 overdose deaths were recorded in this one-year period, with most attributed to illicit synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine, often in combination with other drugs, including cocaine and heroin. Despite the incredible number of deaths, which can be directly attributed to the trafficking of illegal narcotics into the United States by the Mexican Cartels there has been little call to action or change in foreign policy to address this alarming issue. This crisis has caused 35 more times the amount of death to American citizens in a one-year period than was inflicted upon the U.S. on September 11th by Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden.

The Mexican drug cartels, as well-documented in the successful prosecution of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, also known as El Chapo, operate sophisticated crime operations fueled by fear, terror, intimidation, extortion, and murder. These criminal organizations are directly responsible for the increases in deaths, human trafficking, sex trafficking, and unprecedented violence occurring in cities and counties across our nation. These cartels and their operatives are operating with disastrous effects not just on our southern border, but their influence can also be felt across our northern border and maritime borders as they seek to exploit all avenues to deliver lethal narcotics and violent criminals into our communities.

Sheriff Greg Champagne, of St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, and President of the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) stated, “We can no longer allow these murderers to terrorize our communities. We need every American to join us in demanding our government focus on this crisis and take whatever actions are necessary to eliminate these criminal networks and operations.”

“This is not a partisan issue. This is a life-and-death issue,” said Sheriff Bill Brown, of Santa Barbara County, California, and Vice President of the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA). “Two criminal organizations, the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, operate in Mexico with near impunity, producing and trafficking fentanyl and other deadly drugs that are killing more than 100,000 Americans every year. America’s sheriffs are calling for meaningful change in our nation’s foreign policy. The federal government must put greater pressure on the Mexican government to take aggressive action to disrupt and destroy these unlawful cartels. The current situation is intolerable and cannot stand.”

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, of Grand County, Colorado, and President of the Western States Sheriffs’ Association (WSSA) said, “These cartels are operating in every part of our nation. It’s not an urban, suburban, or rural issue. These massive, well-financed criminal enterprises kill, enslave, and destroy families and communities. We need the people of the United States to demand, that our government commit the necessary resources to eliminate these organizations here and abroad as they did following the horrific events of 9/11.”

“This is not an immigration issue; this is a public safety and public health issue. It’s not just the violence and drugs, it’s the sexual assaults, human trafficking, enslavement, and fear and terror that are destroying neighborhoods here in the United States,” stated Sheriff Eddie Guerra, of Hidalgo County, Texas, and Chairman of the Southwestern Border Sheriffs’ Coalition (SWBSC). “We are asking every person who knows someone who has died or family who has suffered at the hands of these criminal organizations, to make their voices heard with their federal, state, and local elected officials who have the power to create the necessary change.”

Sheriff Eusevio Salinas, of Zavala County, Texas, and Chairman of the Texas Border Sheriffs’ Coalition (TBSC) said, “Americans can save lives by calling upon the President of the United States, U.S. Senators, and representatives in Congress and demanding immediate, comprehensive action to identify and destroy these criminal operations, wherever they may exist. Until our elected officials stand up to fight this epidemic sweeping the nation, we will continue to set records related to the number of our loved ones we continue to lose each year at the hand of these violent cartels.”

The American Sheriff Alliance is imploring the public to demand their elected officials use every available sanction and accountability tools at their disposal in combating the atrocities committed against our country and its citizens by the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels. Without such action, these dangerous cartels will continue to destroy the very fabric of our families and communities.

The American Sheriff Alliance consists of sheriffs, leadership, and chief law enforcement officers from the National Sheriffs’ Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, the Western State Sheriffs’ Association, the Southwestern Border Sheriffs’ Coalition, and the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition. This alliance was formed to advocate for policy change and reform in order to keep our nation’s citizens safe as well as support the men and women who protect and serve the United States of America.