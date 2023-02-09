Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million.

“Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in the Santa Ynez Valley office. “In fact, the buyer was also a horse owner who recognized the unparalleled appeal of this equestrian gem of a property. Our research showed the final sales price was the highest to date for a home on under 10 acres in the Valley.”

Dan Johnson in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Montecito office represented the buyer of the secluded 9.78-acre estate, located at 1460 Calzada Avenue in Santa Ynez.

A stately wooden door invites residents and guests into one of the finest equestrian facilities to come on the market in years, Joe said. The equestrian portion of the property features a six-stall barn, five large grass pastures, three 44-by 33-foot dry pens with cover, a 125-by-290-foot arena with a raised and covered viewing stand, a second 66-by-132-foot “short court” dressage arena, covered round pen, two large work sheds, and plenty of room for maneuvering and storing horse trailers.

Attached to the barn is a fully equipped 1,000±-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse that includes a kitchen, office, and laundry. One of the most special features of the property is a newly constructed 627-square-foot custom home theater featuring a 150-inch screen, the latest AV equipment, sound-deadening, and light-blocking systems.

“The Santa Ynez Valley is home to 34 different horse breeds, a place rich and lucky enough to have nurtured three Kentucky Derby winners,” Joe noted. “For visitors, equine activities abound, ranging from trail riding to tours of breeding farms to watching one of the world’s most renowned horse gentlers at work. And when the day is done, the valley’s shops, inns and restaurants are suffused with the aura of California’s Western roots.”

The main home is well-appointed with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, spacious formal and informal living rooms, four gorgeous fireplaces, and impeccable attention to detail. An extensive remodel of the home and property in 2021 includes three brand-new bathrooms and a chef ‘s kitchen with Wolf, Miele, and Sub-Zero appliances, farm-style sinks, ice maker, stone countertops, and a large country pantry.

The entire south side of the home opens to an impressive covered patio and enclosed courtyard featuring a pool, hot tub, mature palms, and immaculate landscape design. The enchanting courtyard dazzles with a resort-like vibe and sweeping views of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Adobe walls and mature specimen trees embody the spirit of an old California mission.

A pristine driveway leads to the main house, transporting visitors to another time. Built in 1979 and constructed of hand-cast adobe bricks, the main house sits prominently between three majestic valley oaks. Inside the 3,923 square-foot luxury home, the adobe walls, Saltillo tiles, hardwood floors, and fine finishes portray a timeless Spanish hacienda style with clean lines and modern touches.

Joe Ramos brings over 20 years of experience at the highest level of hospitality. He has worked with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and as General Manager of Carhartt Vineyard and Winery.

With insider knowledge of the wine industry, Joe has become a specialized real estate agent with an impressive track record in vineyard, winery, ranches, luxury, and lifestyle properties, with more than 60 successful transactions and over $125,000,000 in sales over the past few years.

The key to Joe’s success is his willingness to constantly adapt to industry trends and breakthroughs. By keeping his pulse on new technologies and marketing tools, Joe offers clients the advantage needed in this highly competitive industry.

With a mind fixed on excellence and quality service, Joe is steadfast in his commitment to his clients. Joe’s appetite for hard work and years of knowledge and experience sets him apart from other REALTORS®. He represents the top one-half of 1 percent of more than 50,000 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents worldwide, earning him the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Diamond award.

