Santa Barbara International Film Festival Events and Highlights for Thursday, February 9

Call Me Dancer – 7:40 p.m. @ Metro 4 (Aud 1) with Director Leslie Shampaine and film’s subject, Manish Chauhan

Bones of Crows – 5:20 p.m. @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Marie Clements and lead actor Grace Dove

The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher – 4:20 p.m. @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with Producer Gary Meyer

Know Your Place – 1 p.m. @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with Director Zia Mohajerjasbi

Desperate Souls, Dark City & the Legend of Midnight Cowboy – 11 a.m. @ Metro 4 (Aud 1) with Director Nancy Buirski

Happy Hour for platinum pass holders and filmmakers (21+) 6 – 7:30 p.m., Arlington Courtyard. Food provided by La Paloma.

Miranda’s Victim – 11a.m. with Director Michelle Danner, Writer George Colber, and cast members Abigail Breslin, Andy Garcia, Mireille Enos, and Enrique Murciano

SBIFF Filmmaker Seminars Seminars will take place at Tamsen Gallery, located at 911-1/2 State Street

Here’s the Update on Q&A’s and More

