Rincon Classic Returns Feb. 11-12

The Rincon Classic will return this weekend February 11-12 for its 23rd year offering two days of fierce surf competition and camaraderie at Rincon Point.

All participants must be 805 residents as part of the rules and regulations of events and several local professionals are slated to compete.

For the second consecutive year the competition will offer high quality live web cast for those that are not able to make it to the event. Live scoring for each heat is available through the STACT app, and will be integrated into the webcast page.

Preliminary rounds begin on Saturday beginning at 6:50 a.m. Following the competition on Sunday will be the Classic Sunday Awards Ceremony at Padaro Beach Grill from 6:30-8:30.

Those who attend will Enjoy music, catered food, beverages from Rincon Brewery and feast upon the eye watering imagery from the weekend’s action of images and video. All contestants receive free entry into the event. Friends, family, and the general public $10 per person which includes dinner, drinks, and a raffle ticket.