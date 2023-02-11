If you travel to the State of Israel, your plane will land at Ben-Gurion Airport, named for the grandfatherly looking Bible scholar who became the first prime minister of the Jewish state. He was also the Zionist chief who ordered the expulsion of Palestinian families off the site of the airport named for him, to fend as well as they could as suddenly homeless with their property stolen from them.

This event is the meaning of “From the river to the sea” — the motto now being used to damn the Palestinians by the Zionism promoters, cited as “anti-Semitic” by supporters of the 1948 invaders. The previous owners of land between the river and the sea seek justice and normal protections for themselves and their property.

Those of us, both in this country and in the state of Israel, who decry the seizure of Palestinian land call for a clearer view: We don’t object to Jews; we do protest the stream of unjust actions by the most extreme edge of the occupiers of 1948 to present. Please provide an outlet here to the conscientious objections of Jews and non-Jews who know the difference between anti-ethnicity and anti-injustice.