SBIFF Update for Monday February 13th

Highlights and updates for tomorrow, Monday February 13th are listed below.Filmmaker Seminar

Topic – Say it Loud: How Under-Represented Voices Get Heard

Monday, February 13th at 11:00am

These seminars will take place at Tamsen Gallery at 911 1/2 State Street across from the Fiesta 5 Theatre.

Joining us will be Maureen Bharoocha, Director (The Prank) Alison Millar, Director (Lyra) Caylee So, Director (The Harvest) Victor Nunez, Director (Rachel Hendrix) Angie Wang, Juror (Director, MDMA (2017))

Daily Filmmaker and Platinum Passholder Happy Hour

6:00pm – 7:30pm in the Arlington Theatre Courtyard

Food provided by CharcuterDeeDaily Free Film

David Crosby: Remember My Name – 2:00pm @ Arlington Theatre

Screening Followed by a Q&A with Director A.J. Eaton

Variety Artisans Award, 8:00pm at the Arlington Theatre

Honorees: M. M. Keeravaani – Songwriter (RRR), Son Lux – Composer (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Catherine Martin – Costume Designer (Elvis), Florencia Martin – Production Designer (Babylon), Claudio Miranda – Cinematography (Top Gun: Maverick), Adrien Morot – Hairstyling/Make Up (The Whale), Paul Rogers – Editing (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Eric Saindon – VFX (Avatar: The Way of Water), Sound Team (All Quiet on the Western Front).

The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Monday February 13th :

Who Are the Marcuses? – 8:30am @ Metro 4 (Aud 4) with Director Matthew Mishory



with Director Matthew Mishory Narrative Shorts 5: When Change and Danger Reach Up from Behind Us – 10:20am @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with “Run” Director Alex Prager; “Junglefowl” Director Kalainithan Kalaichelvan; “Take Me Home” Director Liz Sargent; “Mud Crab” Director David Robinson-Smith; “Lamb” Director Sinéad O’Loughlin



with Director Alex Prager; Director Kalainithan Kalaichelvan; Director Liz Sargent; Director David Robinson-Smith; Director Sinéad O’Loughlin Rachel Hendrix – 11:20am @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Victor Nunez and Actress Lori Singer



with Director Victor Nunez and Actress Lori Singer Semret – 1:00pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with Actress Lula Mebrahtu



with Actress Lula Mebrahtu David Crosby: Remember My Name – 2:00pm @ Arlington Theatre with Director A.J. Eaton



with Director A.J. Eaton The Harvest – 2:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Caylee So



with Director Caylee So Full Circle – 2:40pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Director Josh Berman and Subject Trevor Kennison



with Director Josh Berman and Subject Trevor Kennison Documentary Shorts 3: How to Be Your Own Champion – 4:00pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with “Here to Stay” Producer Samantha Garcia; “Apayauq” Director Zeppelin Zeerip andSubject Apayauq; “Becoming Yamazushi” Director George Yamazawa; “John Leguizamo Live at Rikers” Director Elena Francesca Engel



Producer Samantha Garcia; andSubject Apayauq; Director George Yamazawa; Director Elena Francesca Engel Lyra – 4:20pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with Director Alison Millar



with Director Alison Millar Bullets – 5:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Peter Pontikis



with Peter Pontikis Everybody Wants to Be Loved – 5:40pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Director Katharina Woll



with Director Katharina Woll El Equipo – 6:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 4) with Director Bernardo Ruiz



with Director Bernardo Ruiz Narrative Shorts 4: Fear & the Truths We Avoid – 7:20pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with “Pillow Fortress” Director Zander Coté and Actor Tim Nordwind; “Are You Awake” Director Gabriel Caste; “Tommies” Co-directors Brian Fairbairn and Karl Eccleston; “Thursday” Director Bren Cukier and Actress Marianna Zydek

Susie Searches – 7:40pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with Director Sophie Kargman and Producer Robert Mirels



with Director Sophie Kargman and Producer Robert Mirels The Young Arsonists – 8:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Sheila Pye



with Director Sheila Pye Bringing Back Our Wetland – 9:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Director Mike Love

See you at the movies!