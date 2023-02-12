SBIFF Update for Monday February 13th
Highlights and updates for tomorrow, Monday February 13th are listed below.Filmmaker Seminar
Topic – Say it Loud: How Under-Represented Voices Get Heard
Monday, February 13th at 11:00am
These seminars will take place at Tamsen Gallery at 911 1/2 State Street across from the Fiesta 5 Theatre.
Joining us will be Maureen Bharoocha, Director (The Prank) Alison Millar, Director (Lyra) Caylee So, Director (The Harvest) Victor Nunez, Director (Rachel Hendrix) Angie Wang, Juror (Director, MDMA (2017))
Daily Filmmaker and Platinum Passholder Happy Hour
6:00pm – 7:30pm in the Arlington Theatre Courtyard
Food provided by CharcuterDeeDaily Free Film
David Crosby: Remember My Name – 2:00pm @ Arlington Theatre
Screening Followed by a Q&A with Director A.J. Eaton
Variety Artisans Award, 8:00pm at the Arlington Theatre
Honorees: M. M. Keeravaani – Songwriter (RRR), Son Lux – Composer (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Catherine Martin – Costume Designer (Elvis), Florencia Martin – Production Designer (Babylon), Claudio Miranda – Cinematography (Top Gun: Maverick), Adrien Morot – Hairstyling/Make Up (The Whale), Paul Rogers – Editing (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Eric Saindon – VFX (Avatar: The Way of Water), Sound Team (All Quiet on the Western Front).
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Monday February 13th :
- Who Are the Marcuses? – 8:30am @ Metro 4 (Aud 4) with Director Matthew Mishory
- Narrative Shorts 5: When Change and Danger Reach Up from Behind Us – 10:20am @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with “Run” Director Alex Prager; “Junglefowl” Director Kalainithan Kalaichelvan; “Take Me Home” Director Liz Sargent;“Mud Crab” Director David Robinson-Smith; “Lamb” Director Sinéad O’Loughlin
- Rachel Hendrix – 11:20am @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Victor Nunez and Actress Lori Singer
- Semret – 1:00pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with Actress Lula Mebrahtu
- David Crosby: Remember My Name – 2:00pm @ Arlington Theatre with Director A.J. Eaton
- The Harvest – 2:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Caylee So
- Full Circle – 2:40pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Director Josh Berman and Subject Trevor Kennison
- Documentary Shorts 3: How to Be Your Own Champion – 4:00pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with “Here to Stay” Producer Samantha Garcia;“Apayauq” Director Zeppelin Zeerip andSubject Apayauq; “Becoming Yamazushi” Director George Yamazawa; “John Leguizamo Live at Rikers” Director Elena Francesca Engel
- Lyra – 4:20pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with Director Alison Millar
- Bullets – 5:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Peter Pontikis
- Everybody Wants to Be Loved – 5:40pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Director Katharina Woll
- El Equipo – 6:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 4) with Director Bernardo Ruiz
- Narrative Shorts 4: Fear & the Truths We Avoid – 7:20pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with “Pillow Fortress” Director Zander Coté and Actor Tim Nordwind; “Are You Awake” Director Gabriel Caste; “Tommies” Co-directors Brian Fairbairn and Karl Eccleston; “Thursday” Director Bren Cukier and Actress Marianna Zydek
- Susie Searches – 7:40pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with Director Sophie Kargman and Producer Robert Mirels
- The Young Arsonists – 8:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Sheila Pye
- Bringing Back Our Wetland – 9:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Director Mike Love
