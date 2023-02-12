Silt Spilt?

We keep hearing about the fullness of Lake Cachuma, thanks to the recent rainstorms. But I wonder how much mud has been deposited into the lake from all the runoff from those same storms. If it is a substantial amount of mud that has gone into the lake, does the lake contain less actual water than it had in other “full lake” years? One would think there is much less water and more silt this time around. And then I wonder if anything is ever done to remove existing mud in order to provide more room for the H2O?

Can anyone answer those questions?

Editor’s Note: In the story on Lake Cachuma spilling, NOAA Fisheries expected the water releases to help with flushing the turbidity and sediment brought on by the January storms.