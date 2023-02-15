“Talk Back” Discussion After Sunday’s‘ ‘Selling Kabul’ Performance

The Sunday matinee performance of Ensemble Theatre Company’s Selling Kabul — the current play at Downtown’s New Vic Theater revolving around a young Afghani man in Kabul who hides from the Taliban — will have a very special “Talk Back” discussion with the Central Coast Afghanistan Refugee Organization “SLO4HOME” following the 2 p.m. performance of the show, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. Refugees from Afghanistan that have been relocated to the Central Coast area will talk about their journey from Afghanistan to America and answer questions from those in attendance.

“I’m grateful to SLO4HOME for the work that they do to assist Afghan refugees and for allowing us to hear their stories first hand,” said ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox in a statement about this special event.

SLO4HOME is a broad coalition of religious organizations, veteran and active-duty military members, and community activists who are helping Afghan refugees establish new lives and livelihoods on the Central Coast. This grassroots group, which already has nearly 100 volunteers representing a broad cross section of the community, began coordinating assistance efforts late last year. Areas of focus include housing, job assistance, education, health, transportation, culture and hospitality.

Tickets for this performance and talk back may be purchased at www.etcsb.org.