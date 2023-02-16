Camille Cimini-Fruin Cherishes Daughter’s Big Day

Credit: Courtesy

Camille has been a key member of the Indy team for more than 30 years, and this past summer, she celebrated her youngest daughter, Delaney, getting married. We asked Camille a few questions about the big day.

Congratulations on your daughter getting married! What was the most memorable part of the big day? Thank you! The day was truly magical with so many fabulous parts. I’d say seeing the couple being married and my husband, Gary [Delaney’s father], officiating in that beautiful setting at Elings was really moving for all of us.

You and Gary have been married for a long time. Any advice for newlyweds? Marriage can be a tremendous challenge at times. Talking through issues (even when you don’t want to) and compromising is always recommended. Having a sense of humor is very helpful, too.

What would be your biggest tip for any parents out there who are helping to plan a wedding? I wish I could give some great tips, but every wedding is so different, beginning with the budget. Try to plan as far out as you can and check as many vendors as possible for pricing. Know when to keep your distance, and take some deep breaths throughout it all. Also, be prepared for some things to change. Remember, it’s their day.

