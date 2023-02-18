National Security Blunders

The primary duty of the President of the United States is to protect America and its citizens. Is President Biden carrying out this obligation or is he putting America in grave danger?

First, look at the southern border. Are Biden’s “open door” policies keeping us safe? How can they when drugs, criminals, and several men on the terrorist watch list have crossed the border?

Second, why was a Chinese surveillance spy ballon allowed to enter the skies above America and cross the entire mainland? Incredibly, it passed over several military bases and nuclear sites, no doubt collecting valuable information and sending it directly to communist China.

What damage was done to our national security as the balloon invaded our airspace? Isn’t invading a nation’s airspace a violation of its sovereignty? And when did President Biden know about the spy balloon and why wasn’t it blown up over the ocean before it crossed into America?

Going forward, Pres. Biden and our leaders need to face reality. China is our number one enemy. This trial balloon was a test to see how America would react. Will China use balloons for EMP attacks, more surveillance, or even bio-weapons in the future?

These are very dangerous times for America. Consequently, as a nation we need a strong, quick thinking and fast acting president. Biden is not that man.