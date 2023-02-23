A Flood Watch Has Been Issued and Cold and Winter Weather Conditions are in the Forecast from Late Thursday through Sunday

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon for Santa Barbara. The current storm forecasted for this weekend differs substantially from last month’s storm. In the last 35 days, our area has only received 0.17 inches of rain. By contrast, 7.5 inches of rain fell 10 days prior to the January 9 storm.

The Public Works Department is working with County Flood Control to assess debris in the creeks. Both agencies have conducted post January 9/10 storm analysis and removed debris from areas of concern.

There is no evacuation warning at this time, however rainfall can be unpredictable. If you live in a flood prone area and feel unsafe or if the storm rapidly intensifies, residents are encouraged to make plans to voluntarily evacuate ahead of the storm.

Please contact the Public Works Streets division for clogged/blocked storm drains or streets related emergencies at (805) 564-5454.

The Sandbag Station will open if a flash flood warning is declared. Please click the following link for sandbag information: Sandbag Information | City of Santa Barbara (santabarbaraca.gov)

Winter Storm Shelter

For those needing shelter from the weather:

PATH Santa Barbara at 816 Cacique St. has 26 beds open for inclement weather starting today Feb. 22 through Sunday Feb. 26. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. on a first come/first serve basis.

at 816 Cacique St. has 26 beds open for inclement weather starting today Feb. 22 through Sunday Feb. 26. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. on a first come/first serve basis. The Freedom Warming Center will open starting Thursday Feb. 23 through Saturday Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Unitarian Society – 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Be Ready for Cold and Windy Weather

Be prepared for the next few days by:

Signing up for emergency alerts at http://readysbc.org

Monitoring weather

Ensuring you have canned foods and water

Prepping for power outages

Precautions and tips to stay safe:

Be careful when driving through wet and potentially snowy road conditions. Roads may be slippery. Drive slowly and be careful. When possible avoid routes that may be impacted by winter weather.

Strong winds can cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unannounced power outage occurs.

Secure belongings that could get impacted by strong winds such as outdoor furniture.

Take care of those who might not be aware of the cold weather hazard or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets.

Avoid areas and roadways that appear to be flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and travel routes. Leave the area if you don’t feel safe and conditions permit safe travel.

Winter Weather Pet Safety

Some pets are especially vulnerable to the cold, including puppies, kittens, birds, reptiles, seniors, and pregnant pets. SBCAS offers the following tips on how to keep your pets safe during wintry weather HERE.

For more information sign up for Ready SBC.org

More weather forecast information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/lox/