CAMA Presents UC Santa Barbara Department of Music Montage
A Free Classical Music Showcase for Families
The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA) in collaboration with the UCSB Department of Music is gifting Santa Barbarans of all ages an introduction to a spectrum of classic music styles with their community concert Montage: A Classical Music Showcase. On Sunday, February 26, from 4-5 p.m., the Marjorie Luke Theatre will host various performances including Armenian children’s songs, a four-hand piano performance, a string quartet, and more, all for free and open to the public.
“I wanted to create a series of several genres of music pieced together to create a continuous sequence — a montage,” said Jill Felber, chair of UCSB’s Music Department and CAMA board member.
Attendees will receive a fast-paced and engaging look at the variety of solo pieces, chamber music ensembles, and range of student talents at UCSB. “CAMA’s mission is twofold — it includes a commitment to presenting the world’s finest classic music performing artists here in Santa Barbara, alongside a commitment to music education and audience development,” said Justin Rizzo-Weaver, director of operations for CAMA.
Guests will be greeted with a bilingual program book and complimentary coloring books for children.
“Our hope is that we offer a welcoming atmosphere for the community to enjoy the excellence offered by Professors Felber and [Isabel] Bayrakdarian, their colleagues and the students showcased in the performance,” said Elizabeth Alvarez, director of development at CAMA. “By creating a one-hour program, and by offering the program at the Marjorie Luke, which is both friendly and gorgeous at once, we hope to create a memorable experience where music brings people together.”
CAMA presents UCSB Department of Music’s Montage: A Classical Music Showcase, Sunday, February 26, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St.), 4 p.m. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are requested if possible. See luketheatre.org.