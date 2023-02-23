Dos Pueblos High School Student Creates New Campus Maps for Eagle Scout Project

A Dos Pueblos High School student created new maps for his campus as part of his Eagle Scout project.

William Shen noticed the maps on campus needed to be updated between some older buildings being removed and new construction about to be completed.

The work started over the summer when Shen started working on updating the map with Gabriel Casselman and Alison Togami. However, the project became larger than expected when they noticed the original drawing did not align well with an overhead shot from Google Maps.

While designing the maps, Shen also had to factor in how first responders may use them. The maps had to have all of the doors properly mapped out. He also color-coded evacuation zones to be colorblind-friendly.

Once the work was completed, school leaders and a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy approved the design.

Then, it came time to print the maps and mount them throughout Dos Pueblos. The process included cutting the existing sealant, switching out the maps, adding a “You Are Here” sticker, and then remounting and sealing the maps.

Now that his paperwork has been submitted, Shen is waiting to schedule his Eagle Scout Board of Review.