Center Updates and Deadlines/Guidance Reminders for California Winter Storms and Flooding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Feb. 27, 2023, Nearby Center Updates:

PERMANENTLY CLOSED CENTER

Allan Hancock College (Building O)

800 S College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454

PERMANENTLY CLOSED ON SUNDAY FEB. 26, 2023

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – NEW CENTER OPENS ON TUESDAY, FEB. 28, 2023, at 9 AM

Orcutt Union School District (DLOC)

500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA 93455

Mondays – Fridays: 9 am – 5 pm PST

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

VENTURA COUNTY

Ventura County Building

669 County Square Drive, Ventura, CA 93003

Mondays – Saturdays: 9 am – 5 pm PST

Closed Sundays

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

San Luis Obispo Library

995 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Tuesdays – Wednesdays: 10 am – 6 pm

Thursdays – Fridays: 10 am – 5 pm

Saturdays: 9 am – 2 pm

Closed Sundays and Mondays

Application Filing Deadline Reminders:

Physical Damage: March 16, 2023

Economic Injury: October 16, 2023

Guidance for the Presidential Declaration:

U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience offers assistance for businesses, homeowners, and renters affected by the Severe Winter Storms, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides that occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, through January 31, 2023.

GETTING DISASTER HELP FROM SBA

INITIAL STEPS: Register with FEMA, Apply with SBA, and Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Step 1: Register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov -or- www.disasterassistance.gov/es (Spanish). This is the fastest way to register for help and you will receive a FEMA number unique to your application.

Step 2: Apply For A Disaster Loan (sba.gov) [disasterloanassistance.sba.gov]. The section “What You Need to Know” provides information on the SBA federal low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations (including places of worship), homeowners, and renters.

Note: Homeowners and renters referred to SBA by FEMA should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assistance.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

Businesses of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged property.

Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their disaster damaged primary residence.

Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace disaster damaged personal property, including vehicles.

SBA Customer Service #: 1.800.659.2955

FEMA Customer Service # 1.800.621.3362