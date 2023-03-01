Temporary Signal to be Installed Near Highway 1 Washout in Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road will result in the installation of a temporary signal within the next couple of weeks to facilitate an efficient flow for travelers. Travelers can expect 24/7 one-way traffic control. Temporary stabilization efforts and installation of traffic control devices may periodically require the full closure of the highway.

There is no estimated timeframe of when repairs will be complete following the washout of the roadway on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Travelers may detour to State Route 246 to travel between the Lompoc area and State Route 101 to avoid traffic delays and during the required periodic closures.

Message and directional signs are in place to alert the traveling public. Please allow extra time during your commute.

The contractor for this $3 million emergency project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara, CA.

We will release more updates as the project progresses and when further details are certain.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.