Together We Can Do So Much

Open Letter to Governor Desantis,

When someone is elected into a position such as yours, you are responsible for representing the entire population of your state. Florida is made up of Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, Native Americans, and whites. You were given this position in order to fairly serve the people of Florida.

Florida is also made up of diverse religions. Judaism, Catholic, Christianity, Protestant and Buddhist to name some. Floridians sexual orientation differs as it does in every single state in the United States. You were elected to be every one of their governor.

Florida has some of the best universities in the country. Highly educated professors are teaching a rigorous curriculum that is intended to promote diversity, inclusion, critical thinking, and history. When you put regulations on Florida’s educational system, you are not representing your state.

What makes Florida a beautiful place to live is the diverse population that makes it up. Every single person comes from a unique background and they have every right to be represented as you promised to do so. You were elected to serve for the entire State of Florida.

The NBA, NFL, and college teams that play in Florida have players who are all from diverse backgrounds. They bring the state of Florida millions of dollars. I would think you would want to show respect to all these players and represent them in a positive manner.

“Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together is success.”