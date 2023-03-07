CommUnify Announces New $1.4M Water Assistance Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CommUnify is pleased to announce the new $1.4 million Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) for community members struggling financially following the pandemic and are unable to afford their water bills. LIHWAP is limited to households receiving services from participating water and wastewater districts and all applications must be received prior to the deadline at the end of July, 2023 to receive the payment of assistance benefits. CommUnify is the only organization in Santa Barbara County to provide this payment assistance and residents can visit the LIHWAP page on the 2-1-1 website for a complete list of enrolled service providers. Residents interested in seeing if they qualify for the LIHWAP program should call the 2-1-1 HelpLine to complete a brief screening, learn whether they meet the eligibility requirements, and find an enrolled local service provider.

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services please visit www.CommUnifySB.org. Please contact Joni Kelly, Communications Manager for CommUnify at 805-886-1869 (cell), 805-964-8857 ext. #1109, or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), to request high-resolution images, or to arrange interviews with Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer of CommUnify or Kemba Lawrence, Program Director of CommUnify’s Community Services department.