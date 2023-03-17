Semi-Truck Catches Fire on Highway 101 Near Buellton

A semi-truck traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Buellton caught fire early Friday morning, temporarily shutting down one lane of traffic on the freeway, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on March 17 about a half-mile north of Highway 154, where county firefighters were able to contain the fire to the rear trailer of the OnTrac delivery truck, thus keeping the flames away from the packages on board.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.