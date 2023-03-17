Public Safety

Semi-Truck Catches Fire on Highway 101 Near Buellton

Santa Barbara County Firefighters Keep Fire from Reaching Packages on OnTrac Delivery Truck Early Friday Morning

Santa Barbara County firefighters put out a semi-truck fire on the northbound 101 near Buellton early Friday morning, March 17. | Scott Safechuck / Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Fri Mar 17, 2023 | 3:11pm

A semi-truck traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Buellton caught fire early Friday morning, temporarily shutting down one lane of traffic on the freeway, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on March 17 about a half-mile north of Highway 154, where county firefighters were able to contain the fire to the rear trailer of the OnTrac delivery truck, thus keeping the flames away from the packages on board.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

