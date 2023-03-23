Rochelle I. Greenbaum, M.A., CCC, Speech and Language Pathologist Receives 2023 Santa Barbara Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Award Program Honors the Achievement

SANTA BARBARA February 8, 2023 — Rochelle I. Greenbaum, M.A., CCC, Speech and Language Pathologist has been selected for the 2023 Santa Barbara Award in the Speech Pathology category by the Santa Barbara Award Program.

SOURCE: Santa Barbara Award Program