Central Library Closed Due to Construction March 31 – April 4

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 27, 2023

Santa Barbara Public Library’s Central Library will be closed March 31, 2023 through April 4, 2023 due to construction projects. Asbestos abatement will be conducted as part of the new ADA elevator construction and lower level remodel and for the health and safety of staff and patrons, the entire Library will be inaccessible.

“We know how frustrating intermittent construction due to closures can be, so we worked with Public Works and the contractor to schedule this work over the Cesar Chavez holiday to minimize the impact to the public,” said Libray Director Jessica Cadiente. “We’re also excited to increase access to more areas of the library to make it easier for patrons to browse for materials.”

Due dates for materials already checked out will be extended, and items waiting on hold will have their pick up deadlines extended. Patrons can continue to place holds, but all materials on shelf at Central Library will be inaccessible for the duration of this phase of construction.

SBPL plans to reopen all areas of Central Library after this phase of construction, including browsing on the main level, including fiction, DVDs, and audiobook CDs. Additional computers will also be available for public use. Seating is still slightly limited due to areas of the main level of Central Library being used for shipping and receiving of materials while the lower level staff area project continues.

SBPL would like to thank the community for their patience as we navigate construction. We look forward to the new Michael Towbes Plaza and accessible elevator to be completed later this year.