FLAMENCO ARTS FESTIVAL 2023: A Return to Tradition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, MARCH 10, 2023: Flamenco Arts Festival returns to tradition for its 24th anniversary and welcomes to Santa Barbara world-renowned flamenco artists from Spain and the U.S. The festival will kick off with a music concert in May with maestro Jose Luis de la Paz followed by a dance performance in August with Alfonso Losa Flamenco. Two concerts offering unprecedented access to world-class flamenco dance and music for the entire community and held at The New Vic and the Lobero Theatre.

“After a challenging pandemic and a very long hiatus, the Flamenco Arts Festival is proud to return to tradition with live programming and celebrate 24 years since the founding of the FAF. Back in 1999 we knew the Lobero Theatre was the logical place for our flamenco festival because there had been a tradition of flamenco and Spanish performances at the Lobero going back many, many years. We are happy to return to the Lobero and also be a part of the theatre’s 150th anniversary celebration. We are also bringing back another tradition with flamenco performances at the Lobero during Fiesta week, on Friday, August 4 with Alfonso Losa Flamenco.

Our mission is to promote and enhance the art of flamenco, the Spanish traditions, culture, and history in SB, and celebrate cultural diversity in the arts. Experiencing flamenco of this caliber engages us at the most human level of excitement, drama and joy and transcends language and cultural lines. We are returning with our tradition of annual programming and continuing our efforts to build our music program to include flamenco music concerts and masterclasses. Invited guest Jose Luis de la Paz is a phenomenal guitarist from Spain who is based in the U.S. He performed for the FAF in 2003 as the musical director for Doña Cristina Hoyos and is making his West Coast Premiere with his own ensemble of three incredible musicians for an evening of original compositions” said Vibiana, President of the Flamenco Arts Festival.

MAY EVENTS: