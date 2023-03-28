GAVIOTA TUNNEL MAINTENANCE WORK TO RESULT IN DETOUR ON US 101 NEXT WEEK

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to clean the inside of the Gaviota Tunnel on US 101 will result in a detour on Tuesday, April 4 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Travelers can expect the closure of one lane on southbound US 101.

Northbound US 101 traffic will be detoured to one lane of southbound US 101 at the Junction of US 101 and the Gaviota State Park entrance. Travelers will be directed to travel northbound in the southbound lane for about 1.5 miles before being detoured back to the northbound lanes just south of the US 101/State Route 1 Interchange.

The California Highway Patrol will assist with the detour.

Message and directional signs will be installed this week to alert the traveling public. Please allow extra time during your commute and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.