2023 Annual Summer Camp Guide | Education/STEM

American Sign Language (ASL)
This summer camp is a fun and engaging way to learn ASL to communicate with the deaf community or prepare for future language class requirements.
Ages 9-14. Tucker’s Grove Park, 4800 Cathedral Oaks Rd.; and Stevens Park, 258 Canon Dr. Call (818) 515-6593 or email aslinsb@gmail.com.
aslinsb.com
Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurship Camp
Girls will enjoy hands-on lessons in business concepts, sales, and marketing to develop their own product line.
Ages 6-12. Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
College Application Workshop at
California Learning Center
Learn about the college application process and how to write your essays. Four days of motivation and hard work.
Ages 16-20. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L. Call (805) 563-1579 or email wendi@clcsb.com.
clcsb.com/summer
Farm to Table Summer Camp
Spend the summer on a 2.4-acre farm plot in the perfect mixture of summer camp and summer school, working on core subjects of English, language arts, math, history, science, and arts.
Ages 5-12. 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Call (805) 314-4013 or email admin@lanternsglobal.com.
lanternsglobalinc.org/farm-to-table
French Summer Camp
Learn French while having fun.
Ages 5-9. 715 W. Valerio St. Call (805) 420-7896 or email excusemyfrenchclass@gmail.com.
excusemyfrenchclass.com
LEGO Camp
Following a curriculum designed by engineers, campers will have fun exploring concepts in physics, architecture, and engineering.
Ages 6-12. MacKenzie Park Center, 3111 State St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
Math Camp at S.B. Family School
A fun, hands-on exploration of creative mathematics with weekly themes for kids who enjoy math, led by an experienced math team coach.
Grades 4-10. North Goleta. Call (805) 680-9950 or email camps@sbfamilyschool.com.
sbfamilyschool.com/camps
MOXI Camp
Designed to engage campers in science and engineering, MOXI Camp nurtures campers’ creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking.
Grades 1-6. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Call (805) 770-5000 or email sales@moxi.org.
moxi.org/camp
Presidio Archaeology Camp
Learn how archaeologists study and interpret clues to reconstruct Santa Barbara’s history by excavating the Spanish fort founded in 1782.
Ages 10-15. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Call (805) 961-5374 or email sarah@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org/archcamp
Read and Shine — All Ages Library Program
Celebrate reading and learning with free programs, reading logs, lots of ways to participate, and all kinds of fun!
All ages. Central, Eastside, and Montecito libraries and the Library on the Go outreach van. Call (805) 962-7653 or email youthservices@santabarbaraca.gov.
sbplibrary.org
SBHS Computer Science Academy
Creative Computing Camp: Art and Design
Learn to create digital art and animations through code with fun and
engaging activities taught by SBHS Computer Science Academy students.
Entering grades 7-8. CS Academy, S.B. High School, Rm. 26, 700 E. Anapamu St. Call (805) 966-9101 x5027 or email dcisneros@sbunified.org.
sbhscs.org/summer-camp
Smart College Admission
Applying to College Workshops
Jump-start your college search with practical advice on financial aid, how to create a college list, and essay writing!
Grades 11-12. S.B. and Goleta. Call (805) 968-6681 or email Holly@SmartCollegeAdmission.com.
SmartCollegeAdmission.com
SPARK
SPARK uses voice and movement as a medium for whole-person development. We foster team dynamics, diversity of thought, and creativity — a critical skill set for communities and workplaces of the future.
Ages 7-17. 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 705-2287 or email mpaguilar2@gmail.com.
sparksb.org
STEAM Academy for Girls
Science projects, computer coding and animation, robotics, and engineering. Enjoy using math, art, and science daily.
Ages 10-13. Gateway Educational Services, 185 S. Patterson Ave., Ste. E. Call (805) 895-1153 or email info@gatewayeducationalservices.org.
gatewayeducationalservices.org
STEM Center U.S.A. Summer Camp
Our STEM camps will give students not just hands-on learning but also a fun and social week at UCSB.
Ages 8-14. UCSB. Call (800) 433-6060 or email academics@ussportscamps.com.
ussportscamps.com/academics/stem-camps
Terrific Scientific STEAM Camps 2023
One-week themed camps in science, coding, engineering, digital games, and robotics.
Grades K-8. Bishop Diego School, 4000 La Colina Rd.; and Foothill Elementary School, 711 Ribera Dr. Call (805) 570-5599 or email ozwicke@terrificscientific.org.
terrificscientific.org
UCSB’s Summer Literacy Experience
Children will develop core skills by using their imaginations to engage in creative projects that involve reading, writing, and/or making.
Ages 6-12. Graduate School of Education, UCSB. Call (805) 893-7905 or email education-readingclinic@ucsb.edu.
education.ucsb.edu/reading-clinic
Urban Farm Camp 2023
Outdoor educational garden-themed classes touching on botany, entomology, nutrition, and environmental stewardship. Nutritious lunches included daily. Limited scholarships available!
Ages 6-12. The Terrace Foundation, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Dr. Call (805) 451-5386 or email ccadwell@theterracefoundation.org.
theterracefoundation.org
