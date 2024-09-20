Dude

Dude is a three-year-old male tricolor Australian Cattle Dog mix available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Dude lives for a game of catch and snacking on treats. The staff describes Dude as laid-back and chill but with a playful side. Dude‘s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioralneeds of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Teacup, Spoon, Trivet, Stuart, Kevin

These sweeties are all boys and are anxiously awaiting a new home.

All these kitties have had a vet exam and are tested for Felv/FIV (their mom tested negative, too.) They have had their first vaccinations and are wormed, neutered and micro-chipped for you.

These kitties are available through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Adoption hours are Monday thru Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-3.

We ask, if possible, for the adoption fee in cash or check so we can avoid all those credit card fees. We do have VENMO for your convenience, however.