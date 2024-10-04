Meet Cleo! She’s a real social butterfly with people, showering her human friends with love and affection. She also great around other dogs when she is out on leash walks. Cleo has wonderful manners whether she is out in public or hanging around in her foster home.At 4 years old she has plenty of energy and weighing in at 75 lbs. she’s not only majestic to look at, but she also makes a greatcuddle partner. She will make someone a wonderful companionfilling their life with love and happiness. Call or email today to learn more about Cleo and set up a meet!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Cleo and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.