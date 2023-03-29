2023 Annual Summer Camp Guide

General

Kids Summer Sailing Camp | Credit: Courtesy

AHA! Summer 2023

Join AHA! for four days a week of fun, indoor and outdoor adventures, connection, creative expression, and one day at the beach!

Ages 11-18. Jefferson Hall, Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. Call (805) 770-7200 x109 or email paulina@ahasb.org.

ahasb.org

Camp Haverim

S.B.’s Jewish day camp is back for its 18th season! Once again, camp will meet at the spectacular, scenic Cate School.

Grades K-6, 7-8. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 895-6593 or email camphaverim@gmail.com.

camphaverim.com

Kids’ Summer Sailing Camp

Credit: Courtesy

A fun and safe experience allowing children to learn to sail on the water with S.B. Sailing Center.

Ages 7-15. S.B. Sailing Center, 302 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 962-2826 or email anchor@sbsail.com.

sbsail.com/summer-camps

Lompoc Summer Day Camp

Day camps at the YMCA are packed with activities and new friendships with fun, enriching, and safe adventures for children!

Ages 3.5-17. Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., Lompoc. Call (805) 736-3483 or email lo.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Montecito Summer Day Camp

Day camps at the YMCA are packed with activities and new friendships with fun, enriching, and safe adventures for children!

Ages 5-12. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Call (805) 969-3288 or email MO.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Montecito and S.B. YMCA Summer of Discovery

The YMCA is ready to go for summer day camp by offering a safe and fun environment for your child in Montecito and S.B.

Ages 2.5-18. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito, call (805) 969-3288; and S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy., call (805) 687-7727. Email info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Montessori Center School Summer Camp

Summer program instructors embrace Montessori principles while providing an enriching experience that is unique, educational, and fun.

Ages 6-12. Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Ste. 1, Goleta. Call (805) 683-9383 or email l.tosta@mcssb.org.

mcssb.org/summer-camp

Orca Camp

We celebrate 30 years of playing in the waves, surfing, beach games, tide-pooling, making driftwood houses, and dolphin days!

Ages 6-16. Carpinteria. Call (805) 448-3308 or email orcaschool13@gmail.com.

orcacamp.org

Read and Shine — All Ages Library Program

Celebrate reading and learning with free programs, reading logs, lots of ways to participate, and all kinds of fun!

All ages. Central, Eastside, and Montecito libraries and the Library on the Go outreach van. Call (805) 962-7653 or email youthservices@santabarbaraca.gov.

sbplibrary.org

Safety Town

Safety Town teaches pre- and post-kindergarteners how to evaluate “safe” from “unsafe” situations and to learn safety at home and in the community.

Ages: must turn 5 years old by 9/1/23. Foothill Elementary School, 711 Ribera Dr.; and Brandon Elementary School, 195 Brandon Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 252-7998 or email anne@sbsafetytown.org.

safetytown.org

S.B. Summer Day Camp

Day camps at the YMCA are packed with activities and new friendships with fun, enriching, and safe adventures for children!

Ages 6-12. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. Call (805) 687-7727 or email sb.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

S.B. Zoo Camp

Zoo Camp offers kids the opportunity to be outside and learn all about animals and the world around us.

Ages 3-12. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Call (805) 962-5339 or email zooinfo@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/learn/zoo-camp/

Stuart C. Gildred Summer Day Camp

Day Camps at the YMCA are packed with activities and new friendships with fun, enriching, and safe adventures for children!

Ages 4-12. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Call (805) 686-2037 or email sg.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Summer at Laguna

Where learning and fun collide, featuring eight weeks of arts, academic, adventure, LEGO, STEM, and sports camps.

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr. and 260 San Ysidro Rd. Call (805) 687-2461 or email zmoore@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summer

Summer Camp at Girls Inc.!

Hands-on enrichment fun in a pro-girl environment! Team building and leadership, sports and movement, STEAM, and more!

Grades Transitional K-6. Goleta Valley Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/summer

Summer on the Ridge

Credit: Courtesy

Campers will create, move, swim, and play while exploring all areas of the Riviera Ridge School’s 11-acre property.

Grades: JK-6. The Riviera Ridge School, 2130 Mission Ridge Rd. Call (805) 569-1811 x114 or email ddowdy@rivieraridge.org.

tinyurl.com/SummerOnTheRidge

Teen Summer Program at Girls Inc.!

Credit: Courtesy

This program offers a safe, supportive, pro-girl environment for teens featuring STEAM enrichment, leadership development, advocacy, movement, college prep, and more!

Grades 7-12. Goleta Valley Teen Ctr., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/teens