Southbound 101 Closed Near Nojoqui Grade After Two Firefighters Hit by Minivan

Two Firefighters Suffer Major Injuries After Being Struck While Assisting with Crash Wednesday Morning; Total of Eight Patients Hospitalized

The southbound Highway 101 is closed at the base of Nojoqui Grade near Gaviota after two firefighters were struck by a minivan on the freeway early Wednesday morning, according to Caltrans officials.

The two firefighters were hit by the van around 5:20 a.m. while responding to a minor-injury crash, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. The two firefighters — a captain and an engineer — were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, according to Safechuck, and were awake and talking as of around 8 a.m.

A total of eight patients were taken to the hospital: Another patient with minor to moderate injuries was also taken to Cottage Hospital, and five others were transported to Marian Medical in Santa Maria with minor injuries.

Both sides of the freeway were closed to allow a helicopter to land. The northbound 101 closed north of Mariposa Reina but reopened to traffic shortly after 7 a.m. One lane of the southbound 101 is expected to reopen in two to three hours, Caltrans reported around 8:40 a.m. In the meantime, travelers can take Highway 154 as an alternate route.