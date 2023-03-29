UCSB Men’s Basketball Coach Joe Pasternack Signs Five-Year Contract Extension

Pasternack Will Return to UCSB For a Seventh Season at the Helm of the Men's Basketball Program.

The UCSB athletic department announced on Saturday that men’s basketball head coach Joe Pasternack has accepted a five-year contract extension.

Pasternack’s program is coming off a school record 27 wins and its second berth into the NCAA tournament in the last three seasons. Pasternack was rumored to be a leading candidate for Cal’s open head coach position, but affirmed his commitment to UCSB.

“Coach Pasternack’s relentless energy, commitment to student athletes as well as the Gaucho campus and community and pursuit of basketball excellence have propelled the program onto the national stage,” said Athletic Director Kelly Barsky in a press release. “He has assembled an incredibly talented group of student athletes and staff while creating an energy in the Thunderdome that has ignited enthusiasm and shared Gaucho experiences. We value Joe’s contributions to our campus and community, and are thrilled that he, his wife Lindsay and family will remain in Santa Barbara and we will continue to build upon the momentum gained and shared vision of service and connection.”

Pasternack has elevated the men’s basketball program since coming to UC Santa Barbara. Over the last six seasons, he has accumulated a 132-53 record, which translates to a .714 winning percentage.

I am very excited to continue to build the UC Santa Barbara Basketball program to compete for championships,” Pasternack said. “My family and I love Santa Barbara, our players, and the amazing community. I am extremely grateful to Kelly Barsky and Chancellor Yang for believing in our program.”

The Gauchos finished the 2022-23 season with an overall 27-8 record, earning a share of The Big West Regular Season title while winning The Big West Championships and earning a bid to March Madness.