BEACH CLOSURE LIFTED FOR BUTTERFLY BEACH

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closure for Butterfly Beach within one-quarter (¼) mile of the storm drain outfall. Recent ocean water quality testing conducted by Environmental Health Services has confirmed the ocean water is now safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

The Public Health Department also wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches with rain in the forecast again this evening. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task. To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.