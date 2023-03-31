Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Appointment of Retired District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley to  POST Advisory Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch is pleased to forward the following press

release issued by Governor Gavin Newsom announcing that Joyce E. Dudley, of Santa Barbara, has

been appointed to the Peace Officer Standards Accountability Advisory Board:

Dudley was Chair of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training from 2016 to 2022 and a member there from 2013 to 2022. Dudley served as District Attorney of Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2022. She was a Deputy District Attorney in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 2010. She was Director of Child Development Programs at the Community Action Commission of the County of Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development Director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, a Master of Education degree in Early Childhood Education from Antioch University, a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $350 per diem. Dudley is a Democrat.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated, “I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with Joyce

Dudley. This appointment shows that even in retirement, Joyce remains dedicated to public safety, to the

women and men of law enforcement, and to ensuring that California has the best trained and most ethical peace officers in the country.”