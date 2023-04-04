Appreciation and Gratitude for Keeping Schools Safe

Yesterday was a difficult day for the students, staff, and families at San Marcos High School. I want to share my appreciation and gratitude to all for helping to keep students and each other safe. Staff along with the Sheriff’s Office responded swiftly to a hoax call that an active shooter was in the school. Staff and Sheriff’s deputies took steps to ensure all were truly safe out of an abundance of caution.

While we all breathe a sigh of relief that it was not a real threat, we must continue to prepare ourselves. A cruel hoax is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

This is not what we expect our schools to be. Our schools are meant to be joyous, safe, inclusive spaces for our students to grow and learn.

As we continue to improve and tighten safety measures, an immediate action we are taking to inform all students and families to use social media-verified sources in an emergency. The following social media channels, along with Parentsquare for families and our Crisis Go app for students, will be the district community’s best place for the latest accurate information.

In the Santa Barbara City area:

In the City of Goleta and unincorporated area:

Please join us in asking our legislators to take action so that no students, staff, or family members have to worry about our schools as safe spaces.